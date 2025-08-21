HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mithi scam: Contractor gets police remand till Aug 26

Thu, 21 August 2025
22:55
A court in Mumbai on Thursday remanded a contractor, arrested in the Rs 65-crore Mithi river desilting scam, in police custody till August 26, with the accused claiming he was being targeted for raising his voice against corruption in the system and for supporting a particular political party. 

The arrested contractor, Shershing Rathod (50), is accused of allegedly creating fake MoUs and receiving Rs 29.62 crore through bogus bills, the police told the court. 

It alleged that the accused was also involved in preparing fake MoUs using the name of even a dead person. 

Arrested on Wednesday, Rathod was produced before chief judicial magistrate (Esplanade court) Abhijit Solapure. 

The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of the city police sought his custody for 10 days for further investigation into the matter. 

While pressing for his remand, the police told the court that the accused did not complete the job of desilting as per the contract. 

The accused ferried debris collected from various places in his vehicles, claiming it to be silt from Mithi. 

He then submitted fake bills for the same, the police submitted. -- PTI

