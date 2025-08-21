HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Man who attacked Delhi CM sent to 5 days' police custody

Thu, 21 August 2025
Share:
09:31
image
The man accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office in Civil Lines on Wednesday has been sent to five days of police custody, court sources said. 

They said the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), was produced at the house of a magistrate in southwest Delhi's Dwarka late at night. The accused was not produced before any magistrate in the Tis Hazari court premises, sources said. Police have registered a case against the accused, a resident of Rajkot (Gujarat) under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 

He has also been booked for allegedly assaulting and obstructing public servant from discharging his duty. Gupta was attacked during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Camp Office on Wednesday morning, around 8:15 am, her office said, terming the assault part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her". 

The chief minister was attended by doctors and underwent MLC (medico legal case) examination, CMO officials said. Sources said that Khimjibhai came to Delhi two days ago and stayed in north Delhi's Civil Lines. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After relentless rain the sun finally shines in Mumbai
LIVE! After relentless rain the sun finally shines in Mumbai

India seeks closer ties with Russia amid Trump tariffs
India seeks closer ties with Russia amid Trump tariffs

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for India and Russia to adopt a creative and innovative approach to address complex geopolitical challenges, emphasizing diversification and expansion of cooperation.

Talk To Modi Soon, Haley Urges Trump
Talk To Modi Soon, Haley Urges Trump

'Scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a strategic disaster.'

India rejects Nepal's objection to trade with China
India rejects Nepal's objection to trade with China

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday dismissed Nepal's objection to the resumption of India's border trade with China through Lipulekh pass, calling Kathmandu's territorial claim over the trade route as 'untenable' and not based...

'Munir's US Visits: Something Else Is Afoot'
'Munir's US Visits: Something Else Is Afoot'

'Trump has personally weighed in to overcome doubts and reservations about Pakistan among his top advisors.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV