Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra claims Chief Minister Rekha Gupta suffered serious injuries and is in shock after an attack, alleging a planned conspiracy. He says the accused has a criminal history and the attack was premeditated.
The FBI has arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh, a woman on the agency's '10 Most Wanted Fugitive' list, accused of killing her six-year-old son and fleeing to India to evade prosecution.
'Scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a strategic disaster.'
'The quality of justice is directly linked to the quality of judges -- if that suffers, justice delivery suffers.'
