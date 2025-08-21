HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
'Maar nahi daalna tha': Chat of boy who stabbed student

Thu, 21 August 2025
12:37
Representational image
Representational image
After the shocking murder of a Class 10 student by his junior at a Gujarat school, investigations have revealed an Instagram chat in which the boy appears to confess to his friend, reports NDTV.

Nayan Santani died after being stabbing on Tuesday following an argument with the junior. The killing, which took place just outside the school in Ahmedabad, has sparked massive protests in the city, mainly by parents.

The conversation between the accused and his friend on Instagram goes like this:

Friend: Bhai tumne kuch kiya aj? (Brother, did you do something today?)

Accused: Haan. (Yes.)

Friend: Bhai tumne chaku mara tha? (Brother, did you stab someone?)

Accused: Teko kisne bola (Who told you?)

Friend: Call kro ek min. Call pe baat karte (Please call for a minute. Let's talk.)

Accused: Nahi nahi (No, no.)

Friend: Chat pe ye sabh nahi. Merko tera naam pehle aaya dimag mai. Isliye terko kiya (Not over the chat. Your name came to my mind first so I texted you.)

Accused: Abhi bada bhai hain saath me. Usko nahi khabar. Bataya kisne! (I am with my brother. He doesn't know what happened today. Who told him?)

Friend: Vo mar gaya shayad se. (He (the victim) has died.)

Accused: Hainnn. Kon tha wese? (What? Who was he?)

Friend: Abe chaku tune mara tha? Vo puch raha hu. (I am asking if you stabbed him.)

Accused: Haan to. (Yes.)

n another message, the accused writes, "To bolde ki ***** ne mara (Tell that I stabbed him)."

When the friend asks why he stabbed Nayan, the boy claims he had dared him: "Arey meko bolra tha ki kon hain kya karlega tu (He told me - who are you? What will you do?)"

That is hardly a reason to stab someone, the friend replies. "Mar deta. Maar nahi dalna tha. (You could have hit him. Why kill him!)"

The accused boy says dismissively, "Chord na. Ab jo hogaya vo hogaya. (Let it be. What has happened has happened.)"

On Tuesday afternoon, as the school bell rang signalling the end of the day, Nayan had packed his bags and set out for home. He had just stepped out of the Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School building when the Class 8 student and a few other boys surrounded him. A verbal fight soon turned physical; the Class 8 student boy took out a knife, stabbed Nayan and fled.

In CCTV footage, Nayan can be seen stumbling back into the school with his hand on the stab wound on his stomach. He was taken to a private hospital, where he died of his injuries. -- NDTV

