Lok Sabha lost 84 hours in Monsoon session

The month-long session that started on July 21 had 21 sittings with 37 hours and 7 minutes of effective business, according to the Lok Sabha secretariat. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that all parties had decided at the beginning of the session that discussions would be held for 120 hours in this session.





"The Business Advisory Committee also agreed to this. But due to continuous deadlock and planned disruptions, we could barely work for 37 hours in this session," he underlined. Despite the disruptions, the government managed to introduce 14 Bills and secure passage of 12 key legislation, including the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, and the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters after the conclusion of the session that it was successful and fruitful for the country and the government, but unsuccessful and harmful for the Opposition. -- PTI

Parliament's Monsoon session, which concluded on Thursday, saw frequent disruptions that overshadowed legislative business, with the House losing over 84 hours to forced adjournments, the highest in the 18th Lok Sabha.