Jaishankar meets Putin to deepen India-Russia ties

Thu, 21 August 2025
19:48
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Russian President Vladimir Putin and is understood to have discussed ways to further expand India-Russia ties. 

The meeting came hours after Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that largely focused on expanding the trade ties between the two countries. 

"We believe that relations between India and Russia have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War," Jaishankar said at a joint media briefing with Lavrov. 

"Geo-political convergence, leadership contacts and popular sentiment remain its key drivers," he said. 

The external affairs minister landed in Moscow on Tuesday to fine tune various elements of President Putin's visit to India either in November or December. -- PTI

Delhi CM in shock, has serious injuries: Mishra
Delhi CM in shock, has serious injuries: Mishra

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra claims Chief Minister Rekha Gupta suffered serious injuries and is in shock after an attack, alleging a planned conspiracy. He says the accused has a criminal history and the attack was premeditated.

Turkish firm Celebi withdraws HC plea on airport clearance
Turkish firm Celebi withdraws HC plea on airport clearance

Celebi Airport Services India withdrew its plea in the Bombay High Court against the revocation of its security clearance by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) following Operation Sindoor.

Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources
Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources

'In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India.'

Wound inflicted by own people....: Jawan on toll plaza attack
Wound inflicted by own people....: Jawan on toll plaza attack

Army jawan Kapil Panwar, who was brutally assaulted by toll plaza staff in Meerut, expresses his distress over the incident, while authorities take action against the toll operator and arrest suspects.

