Follow Rediff on:      
Infosys Gives 80% Q1 Bonus To Most Employees

Thu, 21 August 2025
Infosys has handed out a generous 80 per cent of the performance pay to most of its employees for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 following stronger-than-expected growth during the period, according to an internal memo.

The payout percentages are linked to performance ratings at various levels, the company said.For employees at level PL4, an 'outstanding' rating translates to a bonus payment of 89 per cent, while employees who 'met expectations', are rewarded with 80 per cent.

Similarly, across PL5 and PL6 levels, the bonus amounts range between 78 to 87 per cent and 75 to 85 per cent.

Employees, who are rated 'needs attention', have also been given payouts of 80 per cent, 78 per cent, and 75 per cent in PL4, PL5 and PL6 categories, respectively.

The payments come after the company reported better-than-expected results in the first quarter with 3.8 per cent growth on constant currency basis.

Its larger rival TCS saw revenue dropping by 3.1 per cent. It also narrowed its guidance range suggesting greater visibility into deals even when macroeconomic uncertainties continue to persist.

Infosys said that individual performance bonus letters will be uploaded to the employees' e-dockets. A majority of the company's workforce, junior to mid-senior levels, will be eligible for this bonus payout. There was no immediate confirmation on the timing and corpus of bonus payment for the senior management.

IT firms have been opening up their purse strings on annual hikes recently. TCS and Cognizant have announced hikes for its employees starting September and November. Wipro is yet to announce its  pay hike plan for its workforce. -- Avik Das, Business Standard

