India surpasses China in smartphone exports to US

Thu, 21 August 2025
11:39
India has overtaken China in smartphone exports to the United States, marking a major milestone in the country's manufacturing journey, according to a social media post by PIB citing research firm Canalys. 

As per the post, schemes such as Make in India and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) have played a key role in reshaping the electronics sector. It said, "As a result of schemes like Make in India and PLI, India is now moving at a new pace in those industrial sectors in which it was never even considered a key manufacturer before. 

According to a report by research firm Canalys, in the second quarter of this calendar year, i.e., April-June, India has also overtaken China in terms of smartphones exported to the US." The post states that the share of Made in India smartphones in US imports climbed to 44 per cent during April-June 2025, a sharp rise from 13 per cent in the same quarter of 2024. At the same time, China's share dropped from 61 per cent a year earlier to just 25 per cent in the same period. -- ANI

