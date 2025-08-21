India ships Garhwali apples from Dehradun to Dubai

19:22

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal flagged off the first trial shipment of 1.2 tonnes of Garhwali apples from Dehradun to Dubai, the commerce ministry said.





The trial shipment was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).





Lessons from this trial shipment will help refine cold chain management, post-harvest handling, and logistics frameworks, it added.





Despite the uniqueness of these apples, growers often face challenges in accessing remunerative international markets due to limitations in infrastructure, connectivity, and post-harvest handling.





Recognising this gap, it said, APEDA has been working with the state government, exporters, and farmer groups to build sustainable export pathways.





The authority has focused on sensitising growers on Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), adherence to international quality standards, and post-harvest management techniques, it said.





APEDA is also working to establish a dedicated Regional Office in Dehradun to provide closer handholding support to farmers and exporters. -- PTI

