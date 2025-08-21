HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC gets bomb threat email, nothing suspicious found during search

Thu, 21 August 2025
The Punjab and Haryana high court received a bomb threat email on Wednesday, prompting the Chandigarh Police to conduct a search operation, officials said.

Nothing suspicious was found in the search, they said.

The police deployed a bomb disposal squad, an anti-sabotage team and sniffer dogs after it received information about the threat.

"An email was received by the registrar of the high court, after which the police were informed. The search was conducted by the bomb disposal team and anti-sabotage team. Nothing suspicious was found," said Chandigarh Police, sub-divisional police officer (Central), Udaypal Singh.

A similar bomb threat was received in May but nothing suspicious was found then as well. -- PTI

