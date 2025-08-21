HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

FSSAI seizes 6,500 kg of adulterated ghee from dairy plant in Gujarat

Thu, 21 August 2025
Share:
19:18
Food regulator FSSAI has seized around 6,500 kg of adulterated ghee from a dairy unit in Rajkot, Gujarat. 

In a statement on Thursday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it has "seized approximately 6,500 kg of adulterated ghee, valued at around Rs 35 lakh, from Korova Milk Product Private Limited, a dairy unit located in Rajkot, Gujarat". 

The regulator took ghee samples and sent them to an FSSAI-notified laboratory, which confirmed that the samples were "sub-standard" and adulterated with vegetable fat. 

This is in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011. FSSAI said the Food Business Operator was informed of the findings and it also gave one month to appeal the results by sending a sample to a referral laboratory. 

"Following the FBO's failure to appeal, a follow-up inspection was conducted on August 20, 2025. Based on the confirmed evidence of adulteration, all available stocks of food ingredients and finished goods were seized," the statement said. 

FSSAI has collected new samples and sent them for further analysis. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Jaishankar meets Putin to deepen India-Russia ties
LIVE! Jaishankar meets Putin to deepen India-Russia ties

Delhi CM in shock, has serious injuries: Mishra
Delhi CM in shock, has serious injuries: Mishra

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra claims Chief Minister Rekha Gupta suffered serious injuries and is in shock after an attack, alleging a planned conspiracy. He says the accused has a criminal history and the attack was premeditated.

Turkish firm Celebi withdraws HC plea on airport clearance
Turkish firm Celebi withdraws HC plea on airport clearance

Celebi Airport Services India withdrew its plea in the Bombay High Court against the revocation of its security clearance by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) following Operation Sindoor.

Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources
Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources

'In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India.'

Wound inflicted by own people....: Jawan on toll plaza attack
Wound inflicted by own people....: Jawan on toll plaza attack

Army jawan Kapil Panwar, who was brutally assaulted by toll plaza staff in Meerut, expresses his distress over the incident, while authorities take action against the toll operator and arrest suspects.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV