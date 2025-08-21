Frank Caprio: 'Nicest judge in the world' dies aged 88

US celebrity judge and social media star Frank Caprio has died aged 88, his family has said.
His death following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer was announced on his official Instagram account, where he was remembered for his "warmth" and "unwavering belief in the goodness of people".
David Caprio, his son, thanked fans for their love and support and urged people to "spread a little kindness" in his father's memory.
Beloved for his compassion and humour in the courtroom, videos of Judge Caprio presiding over cases on his hit show Caught in Providence have had billions of views on social media, earning him the title the "nicest judge in the world".
His signature courtroom style produced viral clips ranging from him inviting children to sit with him behind the bench during cases, to announcing a "mini-judge" plushie of himself.
A TikTok video showcasing his morning routine - brushing his teeth, signing his book and watching videos of his own show - has had more than 5m views.
In an 2019 interview, Judge Caprio said his courtroom proceedings "show a slice of life of Rhode Island that is very interesting, and it reflects the same issues people are experiencing nationwide".