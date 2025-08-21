Frank Caprio: 'Nicest judge in the world' dies aged 88





David Caprio, his son, thanked fans for their love and support and urged people to "spread a little kindness" in his father's memory.





Beloved for his compassion and humour in the courtroom, videos of Judge Caprio presiding over cases on his hit show Caught in Providence have had billions of views on social media, earning him the title the "nicest judge in the world".

His death following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer was announced on his official Instagram account, where he was remembered for his "warmth" and "unwavering belief in the goodness of people".