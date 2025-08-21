Foxconn moves India head V Lee to chairman's office, appoints new country head

20:24





Wu was the CEO of Foxconn subsidiary Sharp Corp in Japan, and his appointment as India Representative is effective from the present week.





Foxconn India Representative has changed due to regular rotation reasons. Foxconn India Representative is now Robert Wu, effective this week. Prior to this role, Mr Wu was CEO of SHARP Corp, a Foxconn subsidiary in Japan that is known for over a century of technological innovation, according to information from Foxconn.





Foxconn India Representative is the company's most senior official role in the country, reporting to Foxconn Headquarters.





Under Lee, Foxconn India business crossed USD 20 billion, and its headcount grew close to 80,000 people.

Apple vendor Foxconn has elevated India Representative V Lee to the chairman's office with new responsibilities and has appointed Robert Wu as his successor to lead operations in the country.