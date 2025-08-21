Fadnavis seeks Uddhav, Pawar backing for NDA VP nominee

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday touched base with Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar, seeking support for the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan, who has been named as the Vice Presidential candidate of NDA.
The Vice Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on September 9, with counting to take place on the same day.
This comes after the INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming VP election, describing the moment as an honour and pledging to discharge the role with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment, if elected. -- ANI