Fadnavis seeks Uddhav, Pawar backing for NDA VP nominee

23:34





The Vice Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on September 9, with counting to take place on the same day.





This comes after the INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming VP election, describing the moment as an honour and pledging to discharge the role with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment, if elected. -- ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday touched base with Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar, seeking support for the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan, who has been named as the Vice Presidential candidate of NDA.