Fadnavis seeks Uddhav, Pawar backing for NDA VP nominee

Thu, 21 August 2025
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday touched base with Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP-SP supremo Sharad Pawar, seeking support for the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan, who has been named as the Vice Presidential candidate of NDA.

The Vice Presidential elections are scheduled to be held on September 9, with counting to take place on the same day.

This comes after the INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential nominee and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the upcoming VP election, describing the moment as an honour and pledging to discharge the role with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment, if elected. -- ANI

Jaishankar meets Putin to deepen India-Russia ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to further expand India-Russia ties, following talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov focusing on trade.

LIVE! UP dy CM seeks renaming of Aligarh as 'Harigarh

China opposes US tariffs on India, terms it as disruptive

Chinese envoy Xu Feihong stated that China opposes the US imposing tariffs on India, amidst a thaw in Sino-India relations and concerns over global trade disruptions.

India not biggest buyer of Russian oil: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defends India's purchase of Russian oil, stating it is not the largest purchaser and that the US had previously supported such actions to stabilize energy markets. He also addresses concerns about...

India rejects Nepal's objection to trade with China

India on Wednesday categorically rejected Nepal's objection to a decision by New Delhi and Beijing to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass, saying Kathmandu's claims on the territory are not justified.

