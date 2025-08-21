HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Drug peddler held in J-K's Anantnag, poppy straw worth Rs 1 cr seized

Thu, 21 August 2025
Share:
21:39
image
A drug peddler was arrested on Thursday and a huge quantity of narcotic substance was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said. 

Acting on specific and credible intelligence regarding the storage of narcotics, a team from Srigufwara police station conducted a meticulously planned raid at the residential house of Ajaz Ahmad in Nowshara, Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said. 

During the thorough search of the premises, the police team recovered and seized a consignment of 98 kg of poppy straw worth about Rs 1 crore in international market, he said. 

The spokesman said two mixer grinders, suspected to be used for processing the narcotic material, were also recovered from the spot. 

The accused was immediately arrested on the spot. 

The contraband and other seized materials have been taken into custody as case property, the spokesman added. 

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Jaishankar meets Putin to deepen India-Russia ties
Jaishankar meets Putin to deepen India-Russia ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to further expand India-Russia ties, following talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov focusing on trade.

LIVE! China backs India, slams US tariffs as disruptive
LIVE! China backs India, slams US tariffs as disruptive

India not biggest buyer of Russian oil: Jaishankar
India not biggest buyer of Russian oil: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defends India's purchase of Russian oil, stating it is not the largest purchaser and that the US had previously supported such actions to stabilize energy markets. He also addresses concerns about...

India rejects Nepal's objection to trade with China
India rejects Nepal's objection to trade with China

India on Wednesday categorically rejected Nepal's objection to a decision by New Delhi and Beijing to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass, saying Kathmandu's claims on the territory are not justified.

Centre provides Z category security cover to Delhi CM
Centre provides Z category security cover to Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover by the Union government following an attack on her. The CRPF has taken charge of her security, providing round-the-clock protection.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV