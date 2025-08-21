Delhi CM in 'state of shock', gets 'Z' category security

10:13





Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had serious physical injuries and was in a state of "shock" after the attack but had been working from her residence.





He reiterated that the attack on Gupta was carried out in a "planned manner" as part of a "well-planned conspiracy", adding that the accused is a "professional criminal" with a history of serious offences.





He met Gupta at her residence on Thursday morning. Following his meeting, Mishra said the chief minister had serious physical injuries and requires rest. However, he added that she has been seeing files since Wednesday at her residence. "She has been actively working, but she requires rest. Her physical injuries are serious, and she is in a state of shock," Mishra told reporters. -- PTI/ANI

The Centre has accorded Z category CRPF security to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta after she was attacked at her home during the Jan Sunwai meeting.