Delhi CM attacker's phone, social media being examined

According to sources, the police are investigating the accused Rajesh Khimji's social media accounts, and they will take the accused to every place he visited in Delhi.





The police officials are also getting the accused's phone examined by the forensic team. So far, whatever the accused has said in the interrogation is being verified. The accused told police that he wanted to convey a message to the Chief Minister regarding the lives of three lakh stray dogs in Delhi. Recently, the Supreme Court, in its August 11 order, directed authorities in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad to ensure localities are free of stray dogs. The court also ruled that captured animals should not be released back onto the streets.





However, on Thursday, the Supreme Court reserved its order on pleas seeking a stay on the August 11 order to remove all stray dogs from localities in the Delhi-NCR region and place them in shelter homes. A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria said it will pass an interim order on the matter. -- PTI

Delhi Police are probing the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, which occurred on Wednesday, from every angle and are coordinating with Rajkot Police, sources said. Central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), are also involved in the investigation.