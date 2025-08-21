HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cong MLA resigns amid misconduct allegations by actress

Thu, 21 August 2025
Share:
14:09
image
Congress MLA from Kerala, Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces an internal party inquiry over a misbehaviour allegation by an actress, on Thursday announced his resignation as state Youth Congress president. 

He announced this while speaking to reporters at his residence in Adoor near Pathanamthitta. After actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour, BJP and CPI(M) affiliated youth organisation DYFI were protesting against Mamkootathil and demanding his resignation as MLA. His decision to resign from the party post came soon after Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan asserted that nobody found guilty will be spared. 

The MLA began the press conference by saying that he had spoken to the opposition leader, as well as KPCC and AICC leaders, on Thursday morning. "They did not demand my resignation. The actress is my friend, and I don't believe the person she mentioned was me. She is my good friend and will remain so. I believe that I have not done anything against the law or the Constitution of the country until now," he said. He announced his resignation only at the end of the press conference. 

"At a time when the state government is facing severe protests and allegations, Congress leaders and party workers should not spend their time and energy on such matters. Hence, I have decided to resign from the post of Youth Congress president. I still believe that I have not committed any illegal act," he said. After announcing his resignation, Mamkootathil refused to speak further about the matter and went inside his house. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bill allowing removal of PM, CMs for everyone: BJP
LIVE! Bill allowing removal of PM, CMs for everyone: BJP

'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'
'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'

'Anyone they don't like can be potentially arrested and thrown in jail for 30 days to induce regime change.'

'Look like Norah Fatehi': UP woman alleges harassment
'Look like Norah Fatehi': UP woman alleges harassment

A woman in Ghaziabad, India, has filed a police complaint against her husband and in-laws, alleging dowry harassment, mental torture, and demands that she attain a body like Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi. She also alleges forced abortion...

'Online Real Money Games Are A Menace'
'Online Real Money Games Are A Menace'

'There are cases of suicides, and middle-class families losing their entire family savings.'

Woman on FBI's 'top 10 most wanted' list held in India
Woman on FBI's 'top 10 most wanted' list held in India

The FBI has arrested Cindy Rodriguez Singh, a woman on the agency's '10 Most Wanted Fugitive' list, accused of killing her six-year-old son and fleeing to India to evade prosecution.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV