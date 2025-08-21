Cola Giants Pour More Into Bottle At Same Price

09:57





PepsiCo India has increased its Rs 40 PET bottle to 740 millilitres from 600 ml. Coca-Cola India has rolled out similar increases across its flagship brands, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, and Sprite.





A retailer said larger bottles have only recently begun appearing on shelves, adding that both companies have steadily raised the volume of select stock-keeping units in recent months.





The timing is crucial. Cola sales usually peak in the April-June quarter, but this year's erratic summer hit demand. PepsiCo said its beverage business in India was affected by unseasonal rains in the second quarter of calendar year 2025, though it still gained market share.





Coca-Cola, too, reported that early monsoons and geopolitical tensions dented volumes despite a strong start to 2025.





'In India, after a strong start to the year, volume declined, as our business was impacted by early monsoons and geopolitical conflict early in the important summer season. In response, we're engaging consumers with integrated marketing campaigns like Coca-Cola and Meals, Thums Up with Biryani, Sprite with Spicy Meals, and Maaza with Festivals, and tailoring these activations to regional and local needs. Our system is also adding outlets and recently surpassed 1 million customers on its digital ordering platforms,' James Quincey, chairman and chief executive officer of The Coca-Cola Company, told analysts after the earnings call.





The competitive landscape has shifted since Reliance Consumer Products launched Campa Cola in 2023, undercutting rivals on price and offering distributors incentives to push its products. That triggered a margin war across the supply chain and forced established players to rework pricing strategies.





An analyst said companies are offering higher volumes mainly to protect market share, while tougher competition is also pushing them to recalibrate prices.





"Consumers are moving to diet offerings, and a large part of Varun Beverages' revenues (PepsiCo's bottling partner in India and other select markets) comes from these. That could have pushed companies to increase volumes in the non-diet portfolio," the analyst reckoned.





-- Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard

