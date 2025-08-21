HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cola Giants Pour More Into Bottle At Same Price

Thu, 21 August 2025
Share:
09:57
image
Aerated beverage makers are quietly sweetening the deal for consumers, offering more volume at the same price as competition in the cola aisle heats up.

PepsiCo India has increased its Rs 40 PET bottle to 740 millilitres from 600 ml. Coca-Cola India has rolled out similar increases across its flagship brands, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, and Sprite.

A retailer said larger bottles have only recently begun appearing on shelves, adding that both companies have steadily raised the volume of select stock-keeping units in recent months. 

The timing is crucial. Cola sales usually peak in the April-June quarter, but this year's erratic summer hit demand. PepsiCo said its beverage business in India was affected by unseasonal rains in the second quarter of calendar year 2025, though it still gained market share.

Coca-Cola, too, reported that early monsoons and geopolitical tensions dented volumes despite a strong start to 2025.

'In India, after a strong start to the year, volume declined, as our business was impacted by early monsoons and geopolitical conflict early in the important summer season. In response, we're engaging consumers with integrated marketing campaigns like Coca-Cola and Meals, Thums Up with Biryani, Sprite with Spicy Meals, and Maaza with Festivals, and tailoring these activations to regional and local needs. Our system is also adding outlets and recently surpassed 1 million customers on its digital ordering platforms,' James Quincey, chairman and chief executive officer of The Coca-Cola Company, told analysts after the earnings call.

The competitive landscape has shifted since Reliance Consumer Products launched Campa Cola in 2023, undercutting rivals on price and offering distributors incentives to push its products. That triggered a margin war across the supply chain and forced established players to rework pricing strategies.

An analyst said companies are offering higher volumes mainly to protect market share, while tougher competition is also pushing them to recalibrate prices.

"Consumers are moving to diet offerings, and a large part of Varun Beverages' revenues (PepsiCo's bottling partner in India and other select markets) comes from these. That could have pushed companies to increase volumes in the non-diet portfolio," the analyst reckoned.

-- Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai's seven lakes 95% full
LIVE! Mumbai's seven lakes 95% full

Delhi CM in shock, has serious injuries: Mishra
Delhi CM in shock, has serious injuries: Mishra

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra claims Chief Minister Rekha Gupta suffered serious injuries and is in shock after an attack, alleging a planned conspiracy. He says the accused has a criminal history and the attack was premeditated.

Talk To Modi Soon, Haley Urges Trump
Talk To Modi Soon, Haley Urges Trump

'Scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can serve as a counterweight to Chinese dominance in Asia would be a strategic disaster.'

'Judges Don't Descend From Mars Or The Moon'
'Judges Don't Descend From Mars Or The Moon'

'The quality of justice is directly linked to the quality of judges -- if that suffers, justice delivery suffers.'

Why We Hurt Those We Love Is A Mystery
Why We Hurt Those We Love Is A Mystery

'We may rationalise that we say or do things to get those close to us on the right path.''The conversations could range from one's physical appearance to one's social standing or the choice of friends.''What we overlook is that we may...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV