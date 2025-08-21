HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
China snaps up Russian oil as Indian demand drops following Trump tariffs

Thu, 21 August 2025
10:37
Chinese refineries have placed new orders for Russian crude that will be shipped from ports that typically supply India, as demand from the South Asian country for Moscow's crude slips following US President Trump's tariffs, reports CNN.

At least 15 cargoes of Russian oil have been secured by Chinese refineries for October and November delivery, analysts said.

China and India emerged as the top buyers of Russian oil following Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Western countries to shun its exports.

Trump in July threatened to impose secondary tariffs on goods from countries importing Russian oil to pressure Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.

