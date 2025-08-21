China backs India, slams US tariffs as disruptive

21:07

Chinese envoy Xu Feihong speaking in New Delhi on Thursday/ANI on X





In his address at an event, Feihong also said that tariff and trade "wars" were disrupting the global economic and trade system.





The Chinese envoy's remark assumes significance as it comes amid a thaw in Sino-India ties.





India and China on Tuesday unveiled a series of measures for a "stable, cooperative and forward-looking" relationship that included jointly maintaining peace along the frontier, reopening border trade, promoting investment flows, and resuming direct flight connectivity at the earliest.





The announcements aimed at realising the "full" development potential of the two Asian giants came amid growing estrangement in ties between India and the US over President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariffs. -- PTI

China fully opposes the US move of imposing tariffs of up to 50 percent on India and Washington's threat to increase it, Chinese envoy Xu Feihong said in New Delhi on Thursday.