China backs India, slams US tariffs as disruptive

Thu, 21 August 2025
21:07
Chinese envoy Xu Feihong speaking in New Delhi on Thursday/ANI on X
China fully opposes the US move of imposing tariffs of up to 50 percent on India and Washington's threat to increase it, Chinese envoy Xu Feihong said in New Delhi on Thursday. 

In his address at an event, Feihong also said that tariff and trade "wars" were disrupting the global economic and trade system. 

The Chinese envoy's remark assumes significance as it comes amid a thaw in Sino-India ties. 

India and China on Tuesday unveiled a series of measures for a "stable, cooperative and forward-looking" relationship that included jointly maintaining peace along the frontier, reopening border trade, promoting investment flows, and resuming direct flight connectivity at the earliest. 

The announcements aimed at realising the "full" development potential of the two Asian giants came amid growing estrangement in ties between India and the US over President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariffs. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Jaishankar meets Putin to deepen India-Russia ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to further expand India-Russia ties, following talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov focusing on trade.

LIVE! China backs India, slams US tariffs as disruptive
India not biggest buyer of Russian oil: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defends India's purchase of Russian oil, stating it is not the largest purchaser and that the US had previously supported such actions to stabilize energy markets. He also addresses concerns about...

India rejects Nepal's objection to trade with China
India on Wednesday categorically rejected Nepal's objection to a decision by New Delhi and Beijing to resume border trade through Lipulekh pass, saying Kathmandu's claims on the territory are not justified.

Centre provides Z category security cover to Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover by the Union government following an attack on her. The CRPF has taken charge of her security, providing round-the-clock protection.

