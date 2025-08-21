HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Central Drugs Lab finds 46 drug samples as 'not of standard quality'

Thu, 21 August 2025
Share:
18:43
image
The Central Drugs Laboratories found 46 drug samples manufactured by various firms to be 'not of standard quality' in its monthly drug alert for July, health ministry officials said on Friday. 

The State drug testing laboratories have identified 97 drug samples as NSQ, they further said. 

According to routine regulatory surveillance activity, the list of NSQ and spurious drugs is being displayed on the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation portal on a monthly basis. 

"For the month of July-2025, Central Drugs Laboratories have identified 46 Drug Samples to be Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and State Drugs Testing Laboratories have identified 97 Drugs Samples as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ)," an official said. 

The identification of drug samples as NSQ is done based on failure of the drug sample in one or the other specified quality parameters. 

The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the government laboratory and it does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market, the officials said. 

Further, in July-2025, seven drug samples from Bihar and one drug sample from the CDSCO North Zone, Ghaziabad were identified as spurious. 

They were manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers using brand names owned by other companies, they said, adding that the matter is under investigation and suitable action will be taken, they said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Turkish firm Celebi withdraws HC plea on airport clearance
LIVE! Turkish firm Celebi withdraws HC plea on airport clearance

Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources
Govt won't stop India from playing Asia Cup: Sources

'In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India.'

Centre provides Z category security cover to Delhi CM
Centre provides Z category security cover to Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been accorded 'Z' category VIP security cover by the Union government following an attack on her. The CRPF has taken charge of her security, providing round-the-clock protection.

Search ops intensified for 33 missing in J-K cloudburst
Search ops intensified for 33 missing in J-K cloudburst

The multi-agency search operation to trace 33 missing persons in cloudburst-hit Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir has entered its eighth day. The death toll stands at 65, and rescue efforts are ongoing with the help of multiple...

China 'surprised' over India's Taiwan clarification
China 'surprised' over India's Taiwan clarification

China has expressed surprise over India's clarification regarding its stance on Taiwan, following reported comments by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Beijing claims India's position is inconsistent with facts and undermines...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV