Case registered over threat email to Hyderabad airport

A case was registered after a threat email was received by the international airport in Hyderabad recently, which was subsequently found to be a hoax, police said on Thursday.
A complaint was lodged on August 15 stating that an email was received to Airport Predictive Operation Centre at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on August 14 regarding tweet messages posting about a "hijack" incident.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act, a police official said.
During the investigation, it was found that it was a hoax email, the police said. -- PTI