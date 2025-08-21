Case registered over threat email to Hyderabad airport

21:02

A complaint was lodged on August 15 stating that an email was received to Airport Predictive Operation Centre at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on August 14 regarding tweet messages posting about a "hijack" incident.





Based on the complaint, a case was registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act, a police official said.





During the investigation, it was found that it was a hoax email, the police said. -- PTI

