Case registered over threat email to Hyderabad airport

Thu, 21 August 2025
File image
A case was registered after a threat email was received by the international airport in Hyderabad recently, which was subsequently found to be a hoax, police said on Thursday. 

A complaint was lodged on August 15 stating that an email was received to Airport Predictive Operation Centre at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on August 14 regarding tweet messages posting about a "hijack" incident. 

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the BNS and IT Act, a police official said. 

During the investigation, it was found that it was a hoax email, the police said. -- PTI

