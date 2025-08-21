HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
California resident tests positive for dreaded plague

Thu, 21 August 2025
10:29
Representational image
A Lake Tahoe area resident has tested positive for plague, California health officials said Tuesday. Officials said they believed the resident was infected after being bitten by an infected flea while camping in the South Lake Tahoe area, reports CNN.

The person is recovering at home and under the care of medical professionals, El Dorado County officials said in a news release.

"Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County," said Kyle Fliflet, El Dorado County acting director of public health. "It's important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and or camping in areas where wild rodents are present."

