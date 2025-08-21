HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'BJP leadership likely to become more hard liner in future'

Thu, 21 August 2025
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Thursday elaborated on his recent remarks regarding the trajectory of the BJP leadership of becoming increasingly 'hardline', suggesting that in the future Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership could appear "softer" by comparison.

He mentioned the shift in the BJP's ideological spectrum across three leadership era of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and PM Narendra Modi.

Explaining his remarks, Kishor said, "The reference of the statement which is being given in that statement I have tried to explain the evolution of BJP's leadership. If you compare Vajpayee and Advani, then Vajpayee is considered as mascot of soft Hindutva while Advani was a hardliner. But in today's context if you compare Advani and Modi, people who use think Advani as a hardliner will consider him soft in comparison to Modi.

"He warned that this trajectory could continue, "So I tried to explain that with upcoming time trajectory of BJP's leadership will keep getting of hardliner. In next 10 to 15 years BJP leadership will be in hand of such a person where Modi's leadership will look softer." -- ANI

