Bangladesh army chief on official visit to China

Thu, 21 August 2025
16:27
Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff
Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Thursday left for an official visit to China aimed at strengthening bilateral military cooperation. 

 The Army Chief will hold courtesy meetings with senior civilian and military officials of China and will exchange views aimed at strengthening bilateral military cooperation, state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said here. General Waker-Uz-Zaman is scheduled to return home on August 27, the BSS said, quoting an Inter-Services Public Relations press release. PTI

