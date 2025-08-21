Bangladesh army chief on official visit to China

16:27

The Army Chief will hold courtesy meetings with senior civilian and military officials of China and will exchange views aimed at strengthening bilateral military cooperation, state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) said here. General Waker-Uz-Zaman is scheduled to return home on August 27, the BSS said, quoting an Inter-Services Public Relations press release. PTI

Bangladesh Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman on Thursday left for an official visit to China aimed at strengthening bilateral military cooperation.