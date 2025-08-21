Absconding BSF constable held in Kolkata for duping woman of Rs 29 lakh

18:17





Accused Gautam Halder, a native of Tehatta in West Bengal's Nadia district, was posted at the BSF office in Rajarhat when he met the woman at an event in Gariahat.





According to the officer, Halder gradually built a romantic relationship with the woman and convinced her they would start a life together.





"Halder convinced the woman that they would start a new life together and proposed investing in a petrol pump. The woman handed over Rs 29 lakh as advance. Shortly after receiving the money, Halder disappeared and cut off all contacts with the victim," the officer said.





A missing person report was filed by his wife in Tehatta, while BSF intelligence also began searching for the accused, he said.





The victim woman lodged a formal complaint at Gariahat police station.





"It was a bit difficult to trace Halder, as he had switched off his mobile phone. We examined his old call records and identified contacts he had reached out to using a new number. Tracking those leads, our officers discovered that Halder had assumed a false identity and was working as a manager at a sweet shop in Buroshibtala, Behala," he added.





A team from Gariahat police station conducted a raid at the shop and arrested Halder, the officer said, adding that the accused is currently being interrogated. -- PTI

