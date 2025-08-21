HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4 workers dead after gas leaks at pharma unit near Mumbai

Thu, 21 August 2025
23:43
Four workers were killed and two others hospitalised after inhalation of nitrogen gas that leaked at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, officials said. 

The incident took place at Medley Pharma located on plot number 13 of Boisar Industrial Estate, some 130 kilometres from the metropolis, they said. 

Chief of Palghar district disaster management cell, Vivekanand Kadam, said gas leaked from the nitrogen reaction tank at the pharma company between 2.30 pm and 3 pm, seriously affecting six workers. 

"The six workers were rushed to Shinde hospital, where four of them died around 6.15 pm. They have been identified as Kalpesh Raut (43), Bengali Thakur (46), Dheeraj Prajapati (31), and Kamlesh Yadav (31). At the time of the incident, 36 workers were present in the plant," he said. -- PTI

