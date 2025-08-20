Zepto Enters Real Estate Space

10:24





The land offerings, involving premium plots in Vrindavan, are currently discoverable through the Zepto app.





While HoABL already offers a digital experience through its app, the partnership with Zepto aims to enhance accessibility further.





Once a user shares an enquiry on the Zepto app, they are connected to an HoABL expert within 10 minutes, who then guides them through the process on a video call.





The users can simply type 'Land' in the search bar and can explore HoABL's Vrindavan project offerings, the company said.'The collaboration reflects both brands' shared vision: Zepto's commitment to speed and convenience, and HoABL's mission to make land ownership accessible, transparent, secure, and convenient,' the quick- commerce firm said.





'The House of Abhinandan Lodha and Zepto are partnering to make access to land simple and digital. HoABL's app lets customers explore, select, and buy plots online; bringing it onto Zepto's tech-strong platform takes that journey to where millions already shop,' said Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture Officer at Zepto.





-- Udisha Srivastava, Business Standard

Quick-commerce platform Zepto on Tuesday announced its partnership with real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) to offer land investment opportunities to consumers.