Zepto Enters Real Estate Space

Wed, 20 August 2025
10:24
Quick-commerce platform Zepto on Tuesday announced its partnership with real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) to offer land investment opportunities to consumers. 

The land offerings, involving premium plots in Vrindavan, are currently discoverable through the Zepto app.

While HoABL already offers a digital experience through its app, the partnership with Zepto aims to enhance accessibility further.

Once a user shares an enquiry on the Zepto app, they are connected to an HoABL expert within 10 minutes, who then guides them through the process on a video call.

The users can simply type 'Land' in the search bar and can explore HoABL's Vrindavan project offerings, the company said.'The collaboration reflects both brands' shared vision: Zepto's commitment to speed and convenience, and HoABL's mission to make land ownership accessible, transparent, secure, and convenient,' the quick- commerce firm said.

'The House of Abhinandan Lodha and Zepto are partnering to make access to land simple and digital. HoABL's app lets customers explore, select, and buy plots online; bringing it onto Zepto's tech-strong platform takes that journey to where millions already shop,' said Chandan Mendiratta, chief brand and culture Officer at Zepto.

-- Udisha Srivastava, Business Standard

