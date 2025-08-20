HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why did PM call former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik?

Wed, 20 August 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, and enquired about his health condition, said a statement issued by the BJD supremo.

The PM wished Patnaik a speedy recovery and suggested that the leader of opposition in the Odisha assembly should take rest for some time. PM Narendra Modi spoke to Naveen Patnaik today in the hospital. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery, the statement, issued by the office of the leader of opposition, said. 

It also said, "The PM suggested that Patnaik should take rest for some time, and invited him to come to Delhi soon." Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare here on Sunday evening for dehydration. Hospital sources said that the health condition of the BJD chief has improved, and he is "now stable". -- PTI

