HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

West only thinks of their benefit: Russia on ties with India

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
12:16
Roman Babushkin
Roman Babushkin
On the US trade adviser stating that India should stop buying Russian oil, Roman Babushkin, Charge d'Affairs of the Russian Embassy in India, says, "Russia is the largest producer of oil and India is the largest consumer. Any kind of unilateral action leads to disruptions in supply chains, imbalance in pricing policies and destabilisation of global markets, endangering the energy security of developing countries. 

"Hypothetically, if India refuses Russian oil, it will not lead to equal cooperation with the West in general because it is not in the Western nature, which was clearly demonstrated in recent years. 

"They behave like neocolonial powers that think of their own benefit. This pressure is unjustified and unilateral. Sanctions are hitting those who are imposing them

"This is a challenging situation for India; we have trust in our ties. We are confident India-Russia energy cooperation will continue notwithstanding external pressure."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai monorail services resume after all-night disruption
LIVE! Mumbai monorail services resume after all-night disruption

'Unjustified': Russia slams Trump tariffs, backs India
'Unjustified': Russia slams Trump tariffs, backs India

A senior Russian diplomat has called the US pressure on India for its procurement of Russian crude oil "unjustified," expressing confidence in continued energy cooperation between India and Russia despite external pressures.

Delhi CM attacked during 'Jan Sunwai', accused detained
Delhi CM attacked during 'Jan Sunwai', accused detained

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

Whenever Kejriwal was attacked...: Oppn on attack on Delhi CM
Whenever Kejriwal was attacked...: Oppn on attack on Delhi CM

'This also exposes the fact that women are not safe in Delhi. People come here for safety. The police should wake up and address the issue of women's safety'

NDA VP candidate Radhakrishnan files nomination
NDA VP candidate Radhakrishnan files nomination

NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan filed his nomination papers for the vice presidential election in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV