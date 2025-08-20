12:16

Roman Babushkin





"Hypothetically, if India refuses Russian oil, it will not lead to equal cooperation with the West in general because it is not in the Western nature, which was clearly demonstrated in recent years.





"They behave like neocolonial powers that think of their own benefit. This pressure is unjustified and unilateral. Sanctions are hitting those who are imposing them





"This is a challenging situation for India; we have trust in our ties. We are confident India-Russia energy cooperation will continue notwithstanding external pressure."

On the US trade adviser stating that India should stop buying Russian oil, Roman Babushkin, Charge d'Affairs of the Russian Embassy in India, says, "Russia is the largest producer of oil and India is the largest consumer. Any kind of unilateral action leads to disruptions in supply chains, imbalance in pricing policies and destabilisation of global markets, endangering the energy security of developing countries.