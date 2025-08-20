HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Week after Kishtwar cloudburst man keeps looking for sister

Wed, 20 August 2025
In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, the search operation continues for those missing after a cloudburst hit Chasoti village, which claimed 61 lives. 

Ravi Kumar, who came from Jammu, said he is searching for his sister and other family members after losing his elder sister in the disaster. 

He added that he has contacted the GMC in Jammu and the Kishtwar administration for updates on the ongoing search operation. Speaking to ANI, Ravi Kumar said, "I have come from Jammu to find my family members missing after the incident... My sister, her children, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law... My elder sister died in the Kishtwar cloud burst incident... We talked to the GMC in Jammu and talked to the Kishtwar administration as well for an update on the search for our relatives during the search operation..." 

Teams from NDRF, SDRF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CISF, Indian Army, and the local administration are working on the seventh day of the rescue operation. -- ANI

