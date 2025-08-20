HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wang Yi to visit Pak from today for strategic dialogue

Wed, 20 August 2025
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Islamabad on Wednesday to attend the annual strategic dialogue to review all-weather ties, amid Pakistan's efforts to recalibrate its relationship with Beijing's strategic rival - the US. 

Wang will visit Pakistan from August 20-22 and hold the Sixth Round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Ishaq Dar, Pakistani deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday. 

In Islamabad, the foreign office said that Wang is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of foreign minister Dar to co-chair the sixth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue on August 21. 

"The visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China to further deepen their 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership', reaffirm support on the issues of respective core interests, enhance economic and trade cooperation, and reaffirm their joint commitment to regional peace, development and stability," the FO said in a statement. 

This will be Wang's second visit to Pakistan in three years, and the latest high-level exchange between the two countries following recent bilateral meetings and visits, Mao told a media briefing in Beijing. 

The two sides will have in-depth communication on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, she said. -- PTI

