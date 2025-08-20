Torrential rain but Maharashtra dams just 88% full

14:54





Last year on the same day, the figure was 76.03 per cent, the state water resources department said. The only exception to this upward trend is the Nagpur region, which reported 67 per cent water stock compared to 77.79 per cent during the corresponding period last year, the department's data showed. In the Konkan region, dams are filled up to 94.58 per cent as against 94.10 per cent last year, while in the Pune region, the storage is 94.45 per cent compared to 90.73 per cent in 2024. The Nashik region, which covers north Maharashtra, has reported 82.74 per cent water stock, as against 74.57 per cent last year.





The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region in central Maharashtra recorded 89.03 per cent storage on Wednesday, a sharp rise from 31.79 per cent last year. In the Amravati region, dams are filled up to 84.92 per cent, compared to 62.80 per cent during the same period in 2024, the data added. PTI

Maharashtra's average water stock across dams stood at 1,135.04 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) on Wednesday, which is 88.05 per cent of the state's total capacity of 1,254.66 TMC, according to official data. One TMC is approximately 2,831.68 crore litres.