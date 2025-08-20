Taking a flight today? Check advisory, says IndiGo

09:40





"While we want your journey to be as hassle-free as possible, Mother Nature has her own plans. With heavy rains expected again in Mumbai, there's a chance this could lead to air traffic congestion and impact flight operations," the advisory said.





The airline informed that any changes to the flight schedule will be shared with passengers through their contact details.





"While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, we recommend planning ahead. Any changes to your flight schedule will be shared via your registered contact details, so do ensure they are up to date," the advisory added.





The airline further advised its passengers to check the status of their flight before going to the airport and allow extra time for themselves for commutation due to likely slow traffic movement and waterlogging. -- ANI

