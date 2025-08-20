Stock markets log gains for 5th day

16:59





During the day, it jumped 341.23 points or 0.41 per cent to 81,985.62. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 69.90 points or 0.28 per cent to 25,050.55.





Among Sensex firms, Infosys surged the most by 3.88 per cent, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, which climbed 2.69 per cent. Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Eternal and HCL Tech were also among the gainers. However, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors and Trent were among the laggards. -- PTI

Benchmark BSE Sensex closed higher by 213 points on Wednesday, extending its rally to the fifth consecutive day on heavy buying in IT shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 213.45 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 81,857.84.