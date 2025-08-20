Spy #4? Man caught trying to sneak into army station

11:58

According to officials, the accused, identified as Jivan Khan (30), a resident of the Sankada area, had earlier worked at a restaurant inside the military area in Jaisalmer.





Sources said that Khan was trying to regain entry into the Army station on Tuesday (August 19) when he was stopped at the gate. After his mobile was checked over suspicious activity, Khan was detained by MI personnel and was later handed over to the police on Tuesday night, they said.





During questioning, he reportedly admitted to having relatives in Pakistan. Khan will be produced before the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), where multiple security agencies are expected to question him further, they added. More details are awaited.





This is the fourth suspected spy case in Jaisalmer. On August 13, a contractual manager at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house near Chandan Field Firing Range was also arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.





According to the Rajasthan CID (Security), Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Almora in Uttarakhand, was found to be in contact with Pakistani intelligence agency through social media and was allegedly passing on sensitive details about the movement of DRDO scientists and Army officers engaged in missile and weapons testing at the firing range. -- ANI

