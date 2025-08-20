HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sanjay Kumar of CSDS booked over posts on Maha polls

Wed, 20 August 2025
The Nagpur and Nashik police have registered a First Information Report against psephologist Sanjay Kumar, co-director of Lokniti-CSDS, following a controversial social media post related to Maharashtra elections.

Officials said the FIR has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including sections 175, 353(1)(b), 212, and 340(1)(2), indicating charges related to false information and potential election-related violations.

"We have filed an FIR based on a complaint which has been received from Tehsildar Ramtek. We will have to look at the severity of charges before calling him to join the investigation...but we will call him soon," Harsh Poddar, SP Nagpur (Rural) said.

District election officer Nagpur said a FIR has been filed. 

"Sanjay Kumar from CSDS, has posted misleading information of voters of 59-Ramtek AC for LS-2024 and MH LA-2024, FIR is registered against him. It is requested to all citizens to verify the info only from ECI website," the DEO said in a post on X.

A case against Sanjay Kumar has also been filed by the Nashik police. ANI 

