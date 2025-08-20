Sabyasachi Calcutta's Fine Jewellery On Tata CLiQ

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wed, 20 August 2025
Sabyasachi Calcutta, the premier luxury brand, will launch its first digital jewellery boutique on Tata CLiQ Luxury on August 21, marking its debut in online fine jewellery retail.

Founder and Creative Director Sabyasachi Mukherjee said the brand will also eventually offer bags and perfumes online, but its clothing line will remain offline.

"A very simple reason why I don't want to do that is because we want to uphold the highest form of craftsmanship with clothing. My job, as both an entrepreneur and as someone who has a vision for a larger India, is to make sure that I uphold craft at its highest forms so that I can improve the craft economy in this country," Sabyasachi Mukherjee, founder and creative director at luxury fashion house Sabyasachi, told Business Standard.

"We have to stop looking at them as service providers and start looking at them as design providers. I'm going to use craft to create a halo for the brand, and I'm going to use clothing to create that halo for the brand." He did not give a timeline for when bags and perfumes will be launched online.

The jewellery boutique will feature the largest selection of Sabyasachi's jewellery online, all crafted in 18-carat gold. He also explained that the only things that can truly be luxury in India are jewellery and real estate.

-- Shivani Shinde & Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard

