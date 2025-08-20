Rupee rises 6 paise against US dollar

21:09





Forex traders said easing tensions over trade tariffs and hopes of peace between Russia and Ukraine enthused investors.





Moreover, the proposed GST reforms and a recent credit rating upgrade by a foreign agency have bolstered confidence in the Indian economy.





The rupee declined in the first half of the day on a positive US dollar and a recovery in crude oil prices.





However, the domestic currency recovered losses on gains in domestic stock markets and possible foreign fund inflows, traders added.





The local unit opened lower at 87.16 but later recovered losses to hit a high of 86.98 against the greenback, as GST rationalisation and easing worries over additional tariffs by the US supported investor sentiment. -- PTI

