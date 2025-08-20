Row as Guj school play shows burqa-clad girls as terrorists

18:00

A notice seeking the report was issued after local Muslims, under the banner of 'Bandharan Bachao Samiti', urged officials to take stern action against the school's teachers for depicting their community in a "bad light" through the play.





Munjal Badmaliya, the administrative officer of the Bhavnagar Municipal School Board, said that the district education officer has issued a notice to them and sought an explanation within seven days.





The civic board runs the school.





In a video of the play that went viral on social media, a few girls in white dresses can be seen performing on a song describing the beauty of Kashmir.





Moments later, three burqa-clad girls carrying guns enter the scene and shoot the others, while an audio in the background says that terrorists had killed innocent civilians during the Pahalgam attack. -- PTI

