Partially charred body of female college student found along NH-48 in Karnataka

The victim, identified as a second-year BA student of a government college who was staying in the girls' hostel, was discovered by a passerby on Tuesday afternoon, they added.





The police suspect she was "killed and then set on fire."





A senior officer said preliminary investigation indicated the woman had been in a relationship which ended recently.





Enraged over the breakup, the ex-boyfriend allegedly killed her, he added. The student had submitted a leave letter at her hostel on August 14 and did not return.





Her mobile phone was switched off, and she could not be traced, prompting her parents to file a missing person complaint.





A case has been registered, and her ex-boyfriend has been taken into custody for questioning.





Legal action will follow based on the investigation, police said.





The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death and whether sexual assault occurred. -- PTI

