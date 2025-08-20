HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Partially charred body of female college student found along NH-48 in Karnataka

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
21:47
image
The partially charred body of a female college student was found in a field along National Highway-48 in Chitradurga, the police said on Wednesday. 

The victim, identified as a second-year BA student of a government college who was staying in the girls' hostel, was discovered by a passerby on Tuesday afternoon, they added. 

The police suspect she was "killed and then set on fire." 

A senior officer said preliminary investigation indicated the woman had been in a relationship which ended recently. 

Enraged over the breakup, the ex-boyfriend allegedly killed her, he added. The student had submitted a leave letter at her hostel on August 14 and did not return. 

Her mobile phone was switched off, and she could not be traced, prompting her parents to file a missing person complaint. 

A case has been registered, and her ex-boyfriend has been taken into custody for questioning. 

Legal action will follow based on the investigation, police said. 

The police are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death and whether sexual assault occurred. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Sep 23
LIVE! Pak extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Sep 23

Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel
Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition as...

Three-year jail: LS passes Bill to ban online money games
Three-year jail: LS passes Bill to ban online money games

The Indian government has introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to ban online games played with money, aiming to curb addiction, money laundering, and financial fraud. The bill also targets advertisements and financial transactions related...

'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked
'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

India test-fires Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km rage
India test-fires Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km rage

India successfully test-fired the 'Agni 5' intermediate range ballistic missile, capable of reaching targets up to 5,000 km, validating its operational and technical parameters.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV