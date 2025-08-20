HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Sep 23

Wed, 20 August 2025
22:46
Pakistan authorities on Wednesday extended its airspace ban for Indian aircraft till September 23. 

The Pakistan Airports Authority has issued a fresh NOTAM (notice to airmen) announcing the one-month extension of the restriction on Indian aircraft in Pakistan's airspace. 

"All aircraft operated by Indian airlines will not be allowed to use Pakistani airspace. The ban also remains in place for military and civilian aircraft that are Indian-owned or leased," the authority said. 

The ban was initially imposed on April 23 for one month in the wake of tension between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. 

The move barred Indian carriers and aircraft from flying over Pakistani territory. Days later, on April 30, India responded with a reciprocal airspace closure for Pakistani aircraft and airlines. 

The tit-for-tat restrictions were first extended on May 23. -- PTI

