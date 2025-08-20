HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Go In India For 399/Month

Wed, 20 August 2025
10:29
Sam Altman-led OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go on Tuesday, a low-cost subscription plan specifically designed for Indian users, featuring enhanced message limits, image generation, file uploading capabilities, and chat memory. 

These features, which will be supported by the company's latest model, GPT-5, will also offer enhanced support for local Indian languages, the company said in a press release.

The new subscription plan will cost 399 per month, with the option for users to make these payments through Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Currently, users in India can purchase the ChatGPT Plus subscription for 1,999 per month and the ChatGPT Pro subscription for 19,900 per month.

'We've been inspired by how millions of people in India use ChatGPT daily for learning, work, creativity, and problem-solving,' said Nick Turley, vice-president and head of ChatGPT at OpenAI.

The latest offering in India is in line with Altman's comments that the company would look to launch more products and services designed specifically for the country.

India, currently the second-largest market for ChatGPT, may soon become the company's largest market globally, Altman said at the launch of GPT-5.

'What the citizens of India are doing with ChatGPT is really remarkable, the way it is being integrated into people's lives and businesses, starting new companies. We are especially very focused on bringing products to India, working with local partners to make AI work great for India,' he had then said.

-- Aashish Aryan, Business Standard

