Simone Tata was the creator of the Lakme brand





She was airlifted from Dubai to Mumbai on Monday and is under the care of doctor Farokh Udwadia.





Simone, 95, is fighting several symptoms of Parkinson's disease, the same illness that her stepson and former Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata passed away from last October.





"She and Noel arrived in Mumbai from Dubai on a medical plane at Terminal 8," the sources said.





Simone is most famous for turning the Lakme cosmetic brand into a well-known household name in India. The name Lakme comes from the French word for Lakshmi, a goddess known for her beauty in Hindu mythology.





The Tata Group was urged by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to launch a makeup brand after learning that Indian women were spending the country's foreign reserves on Western makeup brands.





Lakme was established by the Tata Group in 1952.





Originally from Geneva, Switzerland, Simone first visited India as a tourist in the summer of 1953 at the age of 23. During her visit, she met Naval Tata, who was 26 years her senior and divorced from his first wife Soonoo.

Simone Tata, the mother of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, is in critical condition at the Breach Candy Hospital, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told the Times of India.