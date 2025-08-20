No HC relief for Jain community seeking closure of slaughter houses during festival

22:40

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne said it respects the community's sentiments but questioned from where it derives the right to ask for slaughter houses to be kept shut for 10 days.





The petitions had challenged an August 14 order passed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner allowing closure of slaughter houses only for two days.





The civic body chief had reasoned that the population of the Jain community in the city was low.





Paryushan Parv will be observed from August 20 to 27 by the Digambar community, and from August 21 to 28 by the Shwetambar community.





The high court, while refusing to grant any relief, said no case was made out by the petitioners.





"We respect your sentiments. But tell us from where do you derive the right to ask for slaughter houses to be closed for 10 days," the court asked. -- PTI

