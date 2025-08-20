HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No HC relief for Jain community seeking closure of slaughter houses during festival

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
22:40
File image
File image
The Bombay high court on Wednesday refused to grant any relief to Jain community members seeking closure of slaughter houses in the city for 10 days during their Paryushan Parv festival.   

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne said it respects the community's sentiments but questioned from where it derives the right to ask for slaughter houses to be kept shut for 10 days. 

The petitions had challenged an August 14 order passed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner allowing closure of slaughter houses only for two days. 

The civic body chief had reasoned that the population of the Jain community in the city was low. 

Paryushan Parv will be observed from August 20 to 27 by the Digambar community, and from August 21 to 28 by the Shwetambar community. 

The high court, while refusing to grant any relief, said no case was made out by the petitioners. 

"We respect your sentiments. But tell us from where do you derive the right to ask for slaughter houses to be closed for 10 days," the court asked.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Sep 23
LIVE! Pak extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till Sep 23

Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel
Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition as...

Three-year jail: LS passes Bill to ban online money games
Three-year jail: LS passes Bill to ban online money games

The Indian government has introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to ban online games played with money, aiming to curb addiction, money laundering, and financial fraud. The bill also targets advertisements and financial transactions related...

'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked
'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

India test-fires Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km rage
India test-fires Agni-5 missile with 5,000 km rage

India successfully test-fired the 'Agni 5' intermediate range ballistic missile, capable of reaching targets up to 5,000 km, validating its operational and technical parameters.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV