Narcotics worth Rs 11,310 cr seized from various ports between 2020 and 2024: Govt

17:27

Replying to a written question, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, shared data on notified substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act seized by all the drug law enforcement agencies as reported to the Narcotics Control Bureau in the last five years.





The data showed the agencies seized drugs worth Rs 7,350 crore from ports in Gujarat, followed by Rs 2,367 crore from Maharashtra, Rs 1,515 crore from Tamil Nadu, and Rs 78.017 crore from West Bengal.





In Gujarat, Rs 6,386 crore worth of narcotics were seized from the Adani Port SEZ, Mundra, including 3,063 kg of heroin and 52 kg of cocaine, in three separate consignments in 2021-22, the data showed.





According to the figures for Gujarat, 201 kg of heroin worth Rs 402 crore was seized from the CFS (container freight system) in Gandhidham, 90 kg of heroin worth 180 crore from the Pipavav Port, 1 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 5 crore from the AV Joshi CFS in Gandhidham, and 94.19 lakh Tramadol tablets worth Rs 377 crore in two different consignments from CFS Mundra, the reply said.





In Maharashtra, the authorities seized 928 kg of heroin worth Rs 1856 crore, 198 kg of Methamphetamine worth Rs 158 crore, and 59 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 295 crore in seven different operations from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Mumbai, from 2020-24. -- PTI

