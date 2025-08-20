HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Narcotics worth Rs 11,310 cr seized from various ports between 2020 and 2024: Govt

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
17:27
File image
File image
Narcotics worth more than Rs 11,310 crore were seized from various ports in the country between 2020 and 2024, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. 

Replying to a written question, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, shared data on notified substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act seized by all the drug law enforcement agencies as reported to the Narcotics Control Bureau in the last five years. 

The data showed the agencies seized drugs worth Rs 7,350 crore from ports in Gujarat, followed by Rs 2,367 crore from Maharashtra, Rs 1,515 crore from Tamil Nadu, and Rs 78.017 crore from West Bengal. 

In Gujarat, Rs 6,386 crore worth of narcotics were seized from the Adani Port SEZ, Mundra, including 3,063 kg of heroin and 52 kg of cocaine, in three separate consignments in 2021-22, the data showed. 

According to the figures for Gujarat, 201 kg of heroin worth Rs 402 crore was seized from the CFS (container freight system) in Gandhidham, 90 kg of heroin worth 180 crore from the Pipavav Port, 1 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 5 crore from the AV Joshi CFS in Gandhidham, and 94.19 lakh Tramadol tablets worth Rs 377 crore in two different consignments from CFS Mundra, the reply said. 

In Maharashtra, the authorities seized 928 kg of heroin worth Rs 1856 crore, 198 kg of Methamphetamine worth Rs 158 crore, and 59 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 295 crore in seven different operations from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Mumbai, from 2020-24. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Row as Guj school play shows burqa-clad girls as terrorists
LIVE! Row as Guj school play shows burqa-clad girls as terrorists

Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel
Bill to remove PM, CMs sent to parliamentary panel

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday introduced three Bills in Lok Sabha for the removal of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges for 30 days, drawing fierce protests from the Opposition as...

Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house
Day before assault, Rekha Gupta attacker recced her house

'The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance'

'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked
'Well-planned conspiracy': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked

According to a senior police officer, the man has been detained and further inquiry is underway.

Have mechanism to deal with US sanctions on India: Russia
Have mechanism to deal with US sanctions on India: Russia

Russia has a "special mechanism" to confront any challenge arising out of the US slapping punitive measures against India for its procurement of Russian crude oil, Russian charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV