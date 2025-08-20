HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai's Harbour line train services restored after 15 hrs

Wed, 20 August 2025
Share:
08:32
image
Local train services on the Central Railway's harbour line were restored by 3 am on Wednesday, more than 15 hours after Mumbai's lifeline was halted due to the subemergence of tracks following heavy rains, officials said.
 
All public transport services in Mumbai, including local trains, resumed normal operations on Wednesday morning, a day after the torrential rains crippled normal life, they said.
 
According to Swanil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, the harbour line services were fully restored after the water receded from tracks at 3 am. The services were suspended at around 11.15 am on Tuesday.
 
The submergence of tracks after heavy donwpour prompted the railway authorities to suspend the train operations first on the harbour line and later on the main line of the Central Railway before noon on Tuesday.
 
The main line operations, between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and Thane stations, resumed from 7.30 pm on Tuesday, but the harbour line, which connects Navi Mumbai to south Mumbai, remained suspended even after midnight. 

In some sections of the harbour line, tracks went under 15 inches of water.
 
"Currently, services are plying on all the lines," Nila said.
 
"IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the Mumbai region. Passengers are advised to travel only if essential and exercise caution," divisional railway manager of the Central Railway's Mumbai division appealed in a post on X.
 
The Western Railway authorities said some suburban services were going to remain cancelled due to heavy rain and waterlogging faced by the city on Tuesday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump imposed tariffs on India to...: White House
LIVE! Trump imposed tariffs on India to...: White House

Mumbai's Monorail Rescue: 'Crowd Panicked'
Mumbai's Monorail Rescue: 'Crowd Panicked'

As two overcrowded monorail trains on elevated tracks got stuck between stations in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, some panic-stricken passengers were even ready to jump off on the ground below

Govt plans bills to axe PM, mins held on serious charges
Govt plans bills to axe PM, mins held on serious charges

The government plans to introduce three bills in Parliament to address the removal of a prime minister, Union minister, chief minister, or minister of a Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges.

The 'Turram Khan' Who Could Be India's Next VP
The 'Turram Khan' Who Could Be India's Next VP

'His willingness to take the initiative to fight for truth and justice and his willingness to cross swords with anyone for a just cause.'

Govt clears Rs 62k deal to buy 97 LCA Mark 1A jets for IAF
Govt clears Rs 62k deal to buy 97 LCA Mark 1A jets for IAF

The final approval for the acquisition of 97 LCA Mark 1A fighters was given by a high-level meeting on Tuesday and will pave the way for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce the aircraft, defence sources told ANI.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV