Mumbai rains: Multiple trains cancelled due to waterlogging

The safety measures are being taken because water levels remain high in many parts of the city.





In a post on X, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Mumbai Division shared the list of cancelled trains and wrote, "TravelAlert: Mumbai Local Train Cancellations due to heavy waterlogging in the Mumbai region. Multiple local train services have been CANCELLED for today, 20th August 2025. Please check the list below and plan your commute accordingly. Your safety is our priority."





The Western Railways also informed that Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Express, scheduled for August 20, will now start from Kaman Road station instead of Bandra Terminus.





Due to continuous heavy rainfall, several trains are being cancelled or delayed, causing inconvenience to passengers. Many commuters are facing difficulties with sudden changes in schedules and overcrowding at stations.





A passenger waiting at Lokmanya Tilak Station said, "My train was scheduled for 8 am and it is running 5 hours late, and now it is 2 pm... The reason for the delay is said to be rain."





The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed all its teams and equipment across the city and suburbs to manage the situation.

