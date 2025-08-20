HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Minor brothers found dead in car, family alleges murder

Wed, 20 August 2025
13:27
Representational image
The bodies of two minor brothers were found inside a parked car in Jaipur late Tuesday night, police said. Anas (8) and Ahsan (5), sons of Shehzad, went missing while playing near their house in the evening.

When they did not return home by late evening, their family members started searching for them. The boys were later found unconscious inside the parked car near their residence. They were rushed to the SMS Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. While police suspect that the cause of death could be suffocation, the family members have alleged murder. 

"The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report," police said. The car in which the bodies were found belongs to a resident of the same locality, police said, adding that they have questioned several individuals on the basis of suspicion. PTI

